Tuesday, December 26, 2017

In late November each year, Neil Hipsher puts on his bright red suit, pulls on his boots and becomes Santa Claus.
The transformation from a retired Rockwell employee to the spirit of Christmas is instant.
News that a popular former priest at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Kenton had taken his own life after being accused of “questionable” communications with a minor and misuse of church funds has been a shock to the people who knew him locally.