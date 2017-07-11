Tuesday, July 11, 2017

You must be logged in to post a comment.
ALGER — With concerns about the legitimacy of an ordinance to disband the town’s board of public affairs and replace it with a village administrator, Mayor Von Summa said today the council will restart the entire process.
Miss Ohio Sarah Clapper (center) congratulated the winners in the Forest Tree Town Festival’s royalty contest.
Queen Ashlyn Fadley (right) holds the winner of the baby competition, Raelynn Vanderpool.