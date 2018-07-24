Tuesday, July 24, 2018

You must be logged in to post a comment.
Kenton City Council started action Monday night to put its communications tower up for sale.
The tower was acquired as part of the city’s purchase of the former Mid-Ohio Energy building at 555 W. Franklin St. Kenton uses the building as a municipal annex to house the water and income tax offices and street department.
Donations for a new K-9 for the Kenton Police Department have reached upwards of 80 percent of the $12,100 goal, it was reported at Monday night’s City Council meeting.
Mayor Randy Manns said people in the community “have been very good” about donating money toward the K-9 fund and many outside the community are contributing as well.