Tuesday, May 22, 2018

Baseball and softball have been a big part of Dwane Stalder’s life for close to four decades, whether it’s been as an umpire, player, coach or parent.
Today, Dwane continues to umpire both high school softball in the spring and rec and travel league softball in the summer.
MOUNT VICTORY — The members of the Mount Victory Community Improvement Corporation (CIC) concluded a year-long effort to bring veteran banners to the village Sunday when the colorful memorials were hung along local streets.