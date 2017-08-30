Wednesday, August 30, 2017

You must be logged in to post a comment.
The sounds of women discussing the latest issues with their children, followed by laughter mixes with the aroma of a meal being prepared in the kitchen, but this isn’t taking place at a home or a church.
A Findlay woman was placed on community control for five years after pleading guilty of two counts of forgery in a case heard recently in Hardin County Common Pleas Court.
According to court reports from Prosecutor Brad Bailey’s office, Angelina L. Might also was fined $100 per charge for a total of $200 by Judge Scott Barrett.