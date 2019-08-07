Wednesday, August 7, 2019

You must be logged in to post a comment.
McGUFFEY — As the new school year approaches, Upper Scioto Valley Schools' main focus will be to get students in classrooms.
In the most recent data collected for the district, the attendance rate for the district is 93.3 percent. Superintendent Craig Hurley said that rate needs to improve.
ADA — The public is invited to the Ada Exempted Village School annual open house on Monday, Aug. 19 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
The first day of school for students will be Wednesday, Aug. 21, with a full day planned for grades 1-12. School will begin each day at 8:35 a.m. for all students.