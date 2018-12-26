Wednesday, December 26, 2018

You must be logged in to post a comment.
Login
Password
Signup Here Lost Password
A large part of George and Barb Wyndham’s holiday season is usually spent at Lake of Lights at Kenton’s Saulisberry Park, but it’s not just to look at the displays.
For the past eight years, the Wyndhams have served as committee members for Lake of Lights, helping to plan, set up and run the show each holiday season.
ALGER — When Bob Downing was named the driver of the year at his job at Garner Trucking in Findlay, he was presented with several gifts.
He got a coat and a bonus in his paycheck for having the best safety record and keeping his books updated, but it was the grand prize that he and his son, Robert, will remember for the rest of their lives.