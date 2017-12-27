Wednesday, December 27, 2017

You must be logged in to post a comment.
Login
Password
Signup Here Lost Password
Antwilla Davis has been a licensed realtor since 2009 and considered “fairly young” in the game of real estate.
That’s why when she found out she was nominated for and subsequently awarded the Realtor of the Year honor through the West Central Association of Realtors, she was taken by surprise.
In late November each year, Neil Hipsher puts on his bright red suit, pulls on his boots and becomes Santa Claus.
The transformation from a retired Rockwell employee to the spirit of Christmas is instant.