Wednesday, January 17, 2018

The weather canceled a march honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Kenton, but those who attended the program at St. John’s Evangelical Church dedicated themselves to reducing racism and hatred to keep King’s dream alive.
Calendar options for the 2018-2019 school year were discussed at the Kenton Board of Education meeting Monday night.
As per usual, the main decision before the board is whether to take off the entire first week of September for the Hardin County Fair.