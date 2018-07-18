Wednesday, July 18, 2018

You must be logged in to post a comment.
FOREST — The Forest Police Department received a report Tuesday regarding a possible insurance scam.
A resident was approached at their home by a white male, who appeared to be in his early thirties.
The Kenton school board approved the donation of the new athletic building from the Kenton Athletic Boosters at its meeting Monday night.
Valued at $1.2 million, the action was taken so the building is covered by the district’s liability insurance.