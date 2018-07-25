Wednesday, July 25, 2018

You must be logged in to post a comment.
The solar field approved by the Ohio Siting Board for 1,100 acres in Marion Township is in the process of expanding. The updated plan calls for 3,000 acres of farmland to be under solar panels in the near future.
Representatives from Invenergy met with the Hardin County commissioners on Tuesday to report on the renewable energy developer's progress on the wind turbines and solar panels they plan to bring to the western portion of the county.
Facing possible legal penalties, it appears two Amish families have decided to comply with orders from the Kenton-Hardin Board of Health rather than risk losing their homes or going to jail.
Perry and Wilma Glick, who live on Township Road 206 in Hale Township, north of Ridgeway, had been ordered by the health department to secure well and sewer permits at their new homes.