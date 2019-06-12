Wednesday, June 12, 2019

You must be logged in to post a comment.
Login
Password
Signup Here Lost Password
Experts on the dangers of hazardous materials presented testimony Monday night to the Buck Township trustees that the transloading station proposed for development in the township would pose minimal risk to its neighbors.
The majority of the estimated 50 people who attended the special meeting in Veterans Hall at the Hardin County Courthouse were not residents of the township and spoke in support of the jobs the business would generate for the community.
Kenton is close to embarking on a multi-generational project for its downtown.