Wednesday, June 26, 2019

I have been following the news about the pros and cons of the upcoming decision to be made by the Buck Township Trustees concerning the zoning change of the land owned by the Shepherd brothers. I was unable to attend the public meeting on June 10th but was very pleased to see so many people at the meeting sharing their views to the Trustees. I would like to share my view on the proposed change and speak out in support of the zoning change and the proposed trucking project.