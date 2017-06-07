Wednesday, June 7, 2017

You must be logged in to post a comment.
During last month’s Mount Victory council session, Village Administrator Dan Stuck expressed concern that Ohio 31 between Kenton and his village will be closed most of the summer again this year.
The closing involves repairs to bridges on Ohio 31 over Panther Creek just south of Township Road 206 and over Wolf Creek north of Township Road 265.
Leadership development will play an increased role at colleges in the future, according to Dr. David Staley, associate professor of history at The Ohio State University.
That is among the many changes he foresees in higher education, Staley told members of the Hardin County OSU Alumni Club at their annual banquet Thursday night in Kenton.
