Wednesday, March 14, 2018

ADA — Vocalists from throughout the area are auditioning for a spot in two new community choirs.
The Noteworthy Community Choir is being formed by Ada High School graduate Vicki Mills and is offering spots to singers in two groups.
Area leaders will get an update on Kenton’s downtown improvement project during a meeting of the Downtown Steering Committee set for March 22.
The meeting is set to begin at 8:30 a.m. and the tentative location is the meeting room at the Hardin County Chamber and Business Alliance.