Wednesday, March 6, 2019

The 2019 Ridgemont Sweetheart Dance court has been announced for this weekend's activities.
The court includes (from left) freshmen Gabby Lucius and Bradley Brown, sophomore Abby Hawk, King Cole McKinley, Queen Rachael Stacklin, seniors Adam Johnson and Larrah Lones and juniors Isaiah Savage and Abby Penhorwood. Not pictured is sophomore Austyn Jones.
ALGER — A recent incident which left a village worker injured has prompted the Alger council to make changes at the town’s park.
Village worker Justin Burris was picking up limbs in the park, when a vehicle struck him from behind, Mayor Von Summa said.