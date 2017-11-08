Wednesday, November 8, 2017

You must be logged in to post a comment.
ADA — The Village of Ada honored a woman who has dedicated countless hours to benefit her community and the university that calls Ada its home.
Connie Fleming was named the Ada Distinguished Citizen of the Year at the 52nd Town and Gown Banquet at the McIntosh Center of Ohio Northern University on Monday night.
DOLA — While doing research on a project or reading an assigned book, Hardin Northern students often needed to find a way to visit the public library.
That changed Monday. Now, said Principal Andrew Cano, the library is coming to them.