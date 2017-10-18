Wednesday, October 18, 2017

You must be logged in to post a comment.
ADA — Ever since he was old enough to have a checking account, Bryan Marshall has had a knack for banking and managing finances.
Marshall, who is the executive vice president and chief financial officer of Liberty National Bank in Ada where he has worked for 33 years, grew up on a farm south of Alger, with he and his siblings helping his father farm.
COLUMBUS — State Senator Cliff Hite, a Republican from Findlay, has resigned his seat, according to a Cleveland news organization.
Cleveland.com is reporting Hite abruptly resigned and a spokesperson, John Fortney, gave no immediate reason for the resignation.