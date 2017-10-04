Wednesday, October 4, 2017

You must be logged in to post a comment.
Login
Password
Signup Here Lost Password
McGUFFEY — At the Sept. 25 Upper Scioto Valley Board of Education meeting, President Barry Campbell promised to bring back answers to the public about some concerns raised at that session.
On Monday night, the board returned with its answers during a special session.
DUNKIRK — A new backup well is on the horizon for the Village of Dunkirk.
During the regular council meeting on Monday night, John Delong, president of the Board of Public Affairs, said the village is looking into having land surveyed for a new backup well.