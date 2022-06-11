Correction

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Editor’s note: In the Kenton High School graduation story printed on May 28, there was an inadvertent error in the information about Wyatt Gerlach. The correct information is printed below:

Wyatt Gerlach is the son of Bridget Pifer and Ryan Gerlach. After graduation he plans to attend The Ohio State University to major in computer science.

His high school activities have included soccer, track, Business Professionals of America and National Honor Society.

Community activities included 4-H, 4-H camp counselor, Junior Fair Board member and mentor to elementary students at KES.