Early voting to begin Wednesday for election Posted on October 9, 2017 0 0 8 The Hardin County Board of Elections has announced early voting hours for the Nov. 7 general election. Voting will take place at the board office in the courthouse basement as follows: Wednesday, Oct. 11 through Friday, Oct. 13 – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 16 through Friday, Oct. 20 – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 23 through Friday Oct. 27 – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 30 through Friday, Nov. 3 – 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4 – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5 – 1-5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 6 – 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.