Girl Scout winners Posted on September 17, 2018 0 0 15 The area Girl Scouts honored individuals and troops at ceremonies Sunday afternoon at the Hardin County Fair. Those getting special recognition included: (from left, front) Sydney Byers, Jordyn Smith, Kylie Adams, Rheylea Shoemaker, Jaslynn Good, Savana Waller, (back, left) Emma Lamdin, Lillian Poland, Dakota Ream, Kierstin Horn, Serenity Waller, Melanie Butterfield and Bailey Eitel. With the Scouts is Todd Walters of Walmart, who sponsored the awards.