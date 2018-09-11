Sheep shine at county fair

The title of top showman in the junior division of the market lamb show at the Hardin County Fair went to Kaelyn Saylor of the Mount Victory Champs 4-H club. Her parents are Steve and Kaleigh Saylor and Grant and Kara Ramsey.

Junior showman

Lainee Patton got a good start on her showmanship career in the market lamb show at the Hardin County Fair by coming in first place in the competition. She is the daughter of Penny and Shane McCafferty and Ian Patton. Lainee showed representing the Ridgeway Junior Boosters 4-H club.

Getting started

Earning grand champion breeding sheep ewe honors was McKala Grauel, daughter of Shane and Penny McCafferty. She attends Ridgemont School and is a member of the Ridgeway Junior Boosters 4-H club.

Champion breeding ewe

The lamb of Sidney Gossard was selected by the judge to be the reserve champion market lamb at the 2018 Hardin County Fair. Sidney is a member of the Ada FFA and her parents are Marlon and Melissa Gossard of Ada. With her is judge Roger High and her sister, Maddie.

Reserve champ

Luke Wilson of the Hardin Northern FFA had the top entry in the weight gain division of the 2018 Hardin County Fair Lamb Show. Wilson's lamb gained .83 pounds a day to win the title. His parents are Andy and Darlene Wilson of Forest.

Rate of gain winner

McKala Grauel of the Ridgeway Junior Boosters brought the grand champion market lamb to the 2018 Hardin County Fair. McKala is a student at Ridgemont and the daughter of Shane and Penny McCafferty. With her is judge Roger High and her sister, Lainee Patton.

Grand lamb

The judge selected Makala Grauel as the best showman in the intermediate division of Thursday's market lamb show at the 2018 Hardin County Fair. Makala's parents are Shane and Penny McCafferty of Ridgeway and she is a member of the Ridgeway Junior Boosters.

Intermediate showman

Ruth Ann Osborne's market lamb was selected as the top entry in the born and raised portion of the 2018 Hardin County Fair. She is the daughter of Paul and Marissa Osborne of Alger and a member of the Jumbo Junior Farmers and the Scioto Valley 4-H clubs. Helping her is her sister, Catherine.

Born and raised champ

Megan Light's market lamb was named the reserve champion in the born and raised portion of the 2018 Hardin County Fair on Thursday afternoon. Megan is a member of the Ada FFA. Her parents are Mark and Kim Light of Ada. With her is Hardin County Lamb Queen Abby Oberlitner.

Reserve champion