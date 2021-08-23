Annual Switzer Reunion held

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















The 86th Annual Switzer Reunion as held at noon on Sunday, Aug. 15 at Gormley Park in Forest. A carry-in dinner was held.

Guests present were Bill Newman of Dola, Leah Miller and Bela Krum of Mt. Blanchard, Ava Manns from Forest and Bella Rayl of Carey. Family members spent the afternoon visiting.

A white elephant sale was held. Thank you to Steven Hites for donating money to start the reunion off.

Thank you to Connie Jacobs for filling in for Doug Switzer as president for the day due to Doug’s absence.

Our cousin Fred Rarey stopped by to visit that afternoon.

Election of officers was held and it was unanimous to retain the same officers as follows: President Doug Switzer, Vice President Connie Jacobs and Secretary-Treasurer Barbara Hites Scott.

A motion to close the meeting was by Dennis Dearth, with a second by Dale Dearth. Births and deaths were recorded. Goodie bags were given to the children.

The 87th Switzer Reunion will be Aug. 21, 2022 at Gormley Park, Forest at noon. Hope to see you there.