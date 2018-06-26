Home Family Living Births Asher Gammon

Asher Gammon

Posted on June 26, 2018
Annie and Theron Gammon of Forest are parents of an 8-pound, 14-ounce, 19-inch boy, Asher, born at 8:05 a.m. Friday, June 22, 2018 at St. Rita’s Medical Center, Lima.

Grandparents are Hannah Flowers, Gary Derr, Billie Spangler and Scot Gammon.

Great-grandparents are Harold and Kat Gammon, Janet Ward and the late Norris Spangler, the late Raymond and Janice Holm, and the late Harold and Helen Derr.

The infant is joined at home by three sisters, Kaiden, Lyla and Paisley Gammon.

