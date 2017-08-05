Home Family Living Births Amelia Grace Christine Ashba

Amelia Grace Christine Ashba

Posted on August 5, 2017
Alan and Amber (Cain) Ashba of Libertyville, Ill., are parents of a 7-pound, 13-ounce, 20-inch girl, Amelia Grace Christine, born at 5:01 a.m. Tuesday, June 20, 2017 at Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital in Barrington, Ill.

Grandparents are John and Tracie Cain of Ringwood, Ill., Stewart and Bernadette Coats of Ridgeway, and Steve and Deb Ashba of Kenton.

Great-grandparents are Mary Jean Ashba of Kenton and the late Robert Ashba, Mary Grace Cain and Betty Hardy of McHenry, Ill.

The infant is joined at home by a sister, Lane, age 22 months.

