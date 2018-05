Anthony and Jessica Black of Kenton are parents of an 8-pound, 4-ounce, 20 1/4-inch boy, Eli David, born at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 17, 2018 at St. Rita’s Medical Center, Lima.

Grandparents are David and Mary Murphy of Kenton, Jimi Black and Tammy Miller, both of Van Wert.

Great-grandparents are Bill and Ruby Murphy of Kenton, James and Pam Black of Van Wert and the late Elmer and Alice Kavanagh.

The infant is joined at home by a brother, Noah Michael.