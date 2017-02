Erin (Claybaugh) and Chad Birnesser of Kenton are parents of an 8-pound, 5-ounce, 21.75-inch boy, Landry Knox, born at 8 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 at Lima Memorial Health System.

Grandparents are Tim and Eleanor Claybaugh and Ed and Pat Birnesser. Great-grandparents are Russell and Dorothy Hogue, Richard and Doris Stewart and Julie Koch.

The infant is joined at home by a sister, Emori Kirsyn, age 8.