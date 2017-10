Josh and Lisha Wilkerson of Ada are parents of an 8-pound, 4-ounce, 21-inch girl, Sofia Evelyn, born at 11:20 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017 at Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay.

Grandparents are Gary and Lily Smith of Kenton and Robert and Laura Wilkerson of Forest.

The infant is joined at home by a sister, Emma Grace.