Violet Ava Willmore

Posted on April 14, 2018
Savannah and Brandon Willmore of Baltimore, Md., are parents of a 6-pound, 4-ounce, 18-inch girl, Violet Ava, born at 1:32 p.m. Friday, March 23, 2018 at Special Beginnings Birth and Women’s Center, Arnold, Md.

Grandparents are Steve and Jill Christopher of Forest, John Willmore of Portland, Conn., and Catherine Onuoha of Lakeland, Fla.

Great-grandparents are Dennis Christopher of Dunkirk and the late Harold Christopher, Theresa Ferguson of Portland, Conn., and the late William Ferguson, the late Ralph Ringelman, the late Jeanne Simonsen, and the late Virginia Willmore and Maurice Willmore.

