ADA — With cyber attacks becoming more frequent, the Village of Ada possibly will be looking at making sure its systems are properly secured. During the regular Ada Village Council meeting on Tuesday, Councilman Ken Lauria spoke about a recent cyber attack on the City of Akron, with the attackers going after the city’s funds. A notice went out about two or three weeks ago, Lauria noted, regarding Governor Mike DeWine putting a Cyber Security Team into effect.