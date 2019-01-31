College Credit Plus meet set Feb. 13 at Ada

ADA — Ada High School will host a College Credit Plus meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 13 at 7 p.m. in the auditorium for parents and students attending Ada Jr./Sr. High School.

Students and parents are invited to attend to learn about the College Credit Plus program mandated by House Bill 487.

The law allows high school students to enroll in college courses while enrolled in high school, if the student meets eligibility requirements set by the college or university.

Students may enroll during the school day or in the evening.

If the student chooses to use the credit toward high school graduation, the cost of tuition, books and fees will be paid by the high school.

In considering this option for next school year, students must evaluate academic records and career goals, said Erinn Prater, high school counselor.

Students must also consider credit requirements for high school graduation, consequences of failing a college course, scheduling, travel time, athletic eligibility, and other factors.

There are many advantages and disadvantages to this program, she said.

For additional information, contact Prater at 419-634-2746, or Principal Dan Lee.

If you can’t make this meeting, there is an additional area-wide meeting on Monday, Feb. 11 at 6:30 p.m. at the Ohio State University Lima Campus in the Reed Hall Theatre for the Performing Arts.