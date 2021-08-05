Couple celebrates 60th anniversary

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Carolyn Mae and Norman E. Smiley Jr. in 1961 (left photo) and today

Norman E. and Carolyn Mae Smiley Jr. are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary.

Smiley and the former Carolyn Mae Harp were united in marriage on Saturday, Aug. 6, 1961 in the Mount Victory Methodist Church.

They are the parents of three sons, Keven Smiley of Kenton, Todd (Barbara) Smiley, of Reynoldsburg and Bradd (Michelle) Smiley of Delaware.

They were blessed with eight grandchildren, Danielle (Heath) Bolen, Alyssa (Jon) Bower, Amanda, Ashley, Jacob (Haley), Nathan, David and Caleb Smiley. Currently they are the proud great-grandparents of six: Conner, Braylen, Alexa, Colton, Oakley, and Paisley.

Norman worked at Rockwell International for 30 years and served as mayor of Mount Victory from 1996 to 2007. Carolyn is known by many for the 43 years she worked as a medical assistant at the doctor’s office in Mount Victory.