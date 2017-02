MOUNT VERNON – Cameron Deardorff of Kenton has been named to the dean’s list for the 2016 fall semester at Mount Vernon Nazarene University.

The dean’s list includes all students who carried a minimum of 12 credit hours and have maintained a grade point average of 3.5 or above for the semester.

Deardorff is a junior majoring in both computer science and mathematics. He is a 2014 graduate of Kenton High School.