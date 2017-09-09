Home Family Living Dessert Dish Day

Dessert Dish Day

Posted on September 9, 2017
0
0
2

Dessert Dish DayThe Dairy Association sponsored Thursday’s Dish Day at the fair with a pastries theme. Participants were asked to enter items other than pies and responded with eight entries.

First place went to Tori Geib with a Chai Caramel Tiramisu.

The judge selected Jeanette Piper’s Filled Pastry Ring as the second place winner.

Third place was awarded to Lori Paul for her Caramet Apple Cream Cheese Pastry and Elaine Hoover took home fourth place with her eclairs.

Times photo/Dan Robinson

  • Beautification prize

    Pet Funeral Chapel wins beautification award

    Wesley Lowery and his Pet Funeral Chapel on Township Road 110 is the summer business beaut…
    September 9, 2017
    46 second read
  • HN class of 1957

    HN class of 1957

    Twenty-one members of the Hardin Northern class of 1957 met for their 60-year reunion. …
    September 7, 2017
    46 second read
  • Dish Day winners

    Dish Day Winners

    The Dish Day competition on Tuesday featured creations with an oriental main dish theme. …
    September 7, 2017
    36 second read
Load More In Family Living
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply