Dessert Dish Day

The Dairy Association sponsored Thursday’s Dish Day at the fair with a pastries theme. Participants were asked to enter items other than pies and responded with eight entries.

First place went to Tori Geib with a Chai Caramel Tiramisu.

The judge selected Jeanette Piper’s Filled Pastry Ring as the second place winner.

Third place was awarded to Lori Paul for her Caramet Apple Cream Cheese Pastry and Elaine Hoover took home fourth place with her eclairs.

Times photo/Dan Robinson