Posted on February 7, 2018
Kelsey and Bryce Rainsburg of Forest are parents of a 6-pound, 13-ounce, 20-inch girl, Emily Rose, born at 6:11 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018 at Wyandot Memorial Hospital, Upper Sandusky.

Grandparents are James and Kimberly Fulton, Jeffrey Rainsburg and Sharon Rainsburg.

Great-grandparents are Mary Lou Rainsburg and the late Larry Rainsburg, Frances Lawrence and the late John Lawrence, Alice Steed and the late Curt Steed, and Nellie Fulton.

The infant is joined at home by a brother, Luke.

