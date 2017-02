Pamela Sue Kuykendall doesn’t look like a drug trafficker. But it took a jury just 25 minutes on Wednesday afternoon to convict the 62-year-old Kenton grandmother of three on a charge of possession of heroin. According to testimony during the one-day trail in Hardin County Common Pleas Court, Kuykendall had 59 hits of heroin in her Scioto Village apartment in Kenton when officers searched the home last spring.