Flag corp craft show plans shared with Band Boosters

The Kenton Band Boosters met on Monday, May 1 at 6 p.m. in the Kenton High School Library.

Attendees were Judy Donnal, president; Amy Kohl, vice president; Katrina Collins, secretary; Duane Hamilton, treasurer; Travis Wissman, band director; and guests Rick Collins, Wanda Horner, Kristin Hamilton, Emily Schaub and Marge Cannode.

The minutes from the previous meeting were read and Emily Schaub made a motion to approve the minutes.

Amy Kohl seconded the motion. Motion passed.

The treasurer summarized transactions from April.

The biggest financial activity involved wrapping up the Cedar Point trip with deposits and payment to the amusement park.

Payment was sent for the new majorette uniforms.

All awards have been paid with the exception of plaques which Wissman will pick up later this week.

He made a payment to Kenton City Schools for the uniform loan.

This was the third payment out of seven.

Katrina Collins made a motion to approve the treasurer’s report and Judy Donnal seconded the motion.

The treasurer’s report was approved.

Wissman started his report by announcing that the flag corp will be hosting a craft show on June 10 at the Kenton Elementary School.

The show will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and admission is free.

Vendors can pay $10 for a booth and contact Tomi Cheney, flag corp advisor, at cheneyt@kentoncityschools.org, to confirm the details.

All proceeds will benefit the Kenton Flag Corp and Majorettes.

The majorettes and flags are currently selling candy bars from World’s Finest.

Wissman has accepted an invitation to be part of the Allen East Band Show which will be Saturday, September 23, 2017 at 7:30 p.m.

He went over final details of the Cedar Point trip and asked for suggestions for the sack lunch for Thursday May 25.

Several suggestions were given with final decision given to Wissman to decide on a vendor.

Three students performed in the ONU Honor Band this past weekend (April 29 and 30).

They are Riley Tracy, Emily Pistorova and Annabelle Humphries.

The subject of fall band pictures was addressed.

The boosters asked Wissman to see if Brad Blue would be willing to take the pictures and if they could be taken in conjunction with uniform fittings.

Wissman will follow up with Blue.

Upcoming dates to be aware of include:

Tuesday, May 9 is the Kenton Elementary Band and Choir Concert at KES.

Thursday, May 11 is the Kenton High School Spring Band Awards Concert at KMS.

Tuesday, May 16 is the Middle School Band Solo and Ensemble Concert at KMS.

Wissman has lined up two judges for the solo and ensemble contest and Duane Hamilton wrote the stipend checks for the judges.

This was previously approved at the April meeting.

The scholarship committee met in April to decide on recipients of the Kenton Band Booster scholarships for 2017.

Three students were selected and the scholarships will be presented at the Senior Awards Day on May 16.

Rick Collins made a motion to adjourn the meeting and Kristin Hamilton seconded the motion.

The meeting was adjourned until the next meeting for the Kenton Band Boosters which will be Wednesday, June 14 at 6 p.m. at the home of Travis Wissman.

The meeting will include election of officers for the 2017-2018 school year.

Anyone interested in being an officer should contact Wissman or any current officer.

The meeting is open to the public and those interested in supporting the instrumental music program of the Kenton City Schools are welcome to attend.