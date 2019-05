HIGH FLYERS 4-H

The High Flyers 4-H Club met on May 7 at 6:30 p.m. in the Epworth United Methodist Church.

The meeting was called to order by President Shaidyn Hughes. A demonstration was given by Connie Dietz on “How to and how not to give a demonstration.” The next meeting is May 21 at 6:30 p.m. in the Epworth United Methodist Church.

By Keyana Miller