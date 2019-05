ADA BARNYARD FARMERS

By Wyatt Fisher

At the May 19 meeting of Ada Barnyard Farmers we started with a game of “goat goat sheep.” That was followed by the Pledge Of Allegiance led by Mira, and the 4-H pledge led by Morgan.

We went over our money for donations, registration for our fair projects and the deadline. We also discussed about our next meeting barn tours. We ended our meeting with a snack.