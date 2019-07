An Ada man was sent to prison for 30 months after he was found guilty of felony charges in a case heard in Hardin County Common Pleas Court. According to court records from Prosecutor Brad Bailey's office, Delno Lee Tidd, 540 E. Lincoln Avenue, Ada, pleaded guilty to one count each of possession of heroin and having weapons while under disability. Judge Scott Barrett sentenced Tidd to six months in prison on the heroin possession count and added another 24 months for the weapons charge. Tidd was given 67 days of credit for time served.