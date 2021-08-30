HN class of 1959 reunites

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















62nd reunion

Gathering for their 62nd reunion are Hardin Northern class of 1959 members (from left, seated), Reggie Sampson, Kay (Gallant) Drake, Janice (Kahler) Donovan, Gary Kenworthy, Jim Wright, Ray Gallant; (back) Carole (Weber) Fisher, Jan McNeal, Gordon Obenour, Gary Conn, Ken Pees, Nina (Shepherd) Rhoades and Ruth (Justice) Griffin.

The Hardin Northern class of 1959 held its 62nd class reunion on Saturday, Aug. 21 at the Plaza Inn, Mount Victory.

Letters were read from those who could not attend; Ken Dauer from Green Bay, Wis.; Eleanor (McKinley) Hipsher, Sandee (Fulton) Johnson, Verna (Bosse) Vanmeter, Zella (Draper) Hanson, Virginia (Fleming) Theis, Russ Ludwig, and Annette and Ralph Bame.

We have had two classmates pass away since our last reunion; John Pearson and Alice (Bailey) Hothen.

Angela (Miller) Beery, a former classmate, has passed away Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021.

The next reunion will be held on Aug. 6, 2022 at the Plaza Inn at noon.

Attending were Gary (Judy) Conn of Rockford, Mich., Janice (Kahler) Donovan of Jenison, Mich., Gary (Lynn) Kenworthy of Jackson, Mich., Carole (Weber) Fisher of Bloomington, Ind., Jim (Gloria) Wright of Ada, Kay (Gallant) Drake, Ray (Marilyn) Gallant of Findlay, Ken (Sherry) Pees of Dola, Gordon (Marsha) Obenour from Dunkirk, Ruth (Justice) Griffin of Alger, Jan McNeal of Ada, Reg (Carol) Sampson and Nina (Shepherd) Rhoades of Kenton.