HN class of ‘80 gathers

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















This past year the Hardin Northern class of 1980 met at Cheers 2U in Upper Sandusky. After dinner, Mark Motter spoke on previous class reunions and classmates. He also had some 1980s fun facts on TV shows, movies, music and then events. He also mentioned that 33 of the 60 classmates all grew up together. Their time together at the reunion was enjoyed by all. Attending were (from left, seated) Alan Patrick, Craig Geberin, John Miller, Scott Sampson, Steve Lane, Kirwin Vermillion, Jeff Price; (second row) Tammy (Kelly) Price, Dan Thomson, Mike Baird, Alice (Price) Tesnow, Angela (Elwood) Hanf, Todd Thomson, Dennis Humphrey, Greg Crowe; (third row) Karen (Haudenschield) Baker, Jayne (Preston) McBride, Theresa (Crowe) Price, Julie (Casteel) Steiner, Marjorie (Fulks) Bromley, Brenda (Driskill) Broseke, Regina (Stagnolia) Fleece and Mark Motter.