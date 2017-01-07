Kenton Kroger employees stepping up to help family of co-worker

Kenton Kroger is having a benefit for one of its own.

David Dunson, husband of Deb Dunson, who works in the Kroger produce department, and her 5-year-old grandson, Hayden Best are fighting cancer. Kenton Kroger employees are stepping up to help their family out, but they need your help.

The store is going to have an Italian dinner in Dunson and Best’s honor. The meal will be spaghetti and meatballs, salad, garlic bread, dessert and drink for a donation of $8.

The dinner will be held at the Kenton Moose Lodge, 801 E. Lima St., Kenton on Jan. 15 from noon to 3 p.m. Eat in or carry out.

There also will be a bake sale and a silent auction – this is where help is needed for people or companies who can donate gift baskets, gift certificates, services or anything that can be used in the silent auction, or baked goods for the bake sale.

Those able to help are asked to call Brenda Davis at 740-262-2192, Cindy Grogan at 567-674-5412 or Lisa Gillfillan at 567-674-2930.