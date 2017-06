Latham Chapter 364 Order of the Eastern Star will be having a Grand Visitation by the Worthy Grand Matron and Worthy Grand Patron of the Grand Chapter of Ohio and a reception honoring the Deputy Grand Matron of District 26 Sharon Weaver on Monday, June 5 at 7:30 p.m. at the Masonic Temple.

Past matrons and members are asked to bring finger food for the refreshments.