Live life to the fullest: Hot Chocolate Day

January 31st is National Hot Chocolate Day.

January is the perfect month to celebrate this holiday.

The weather is usually pretty cold and frightful outside.

It’s a better choice to just stay indoors and stay warm by drinking a nice piping hot mug of hot chocolate.

And really, isn’t every day a perfect day to drink hot chocolate?

Are you ready to try other things that have a hot chocolate flavor?

Boom Chicka Pop offers a Hot Cocoa Marshmallow flavored Kettle Corn.

Serendipity 3 Frrrozen Hot Chocolate Ice Cream is the New York City’s restaurant’s most popular dessert that can be bought by the pint.

There is a Hot Cocoa beer from the brewery Wicked Weed in Asheville, North Carolina. There was a limited edition of Grands!

Hot Cocoa Rolls from Pillsbury. Another neat thing to try are Hot Cocoa flavored M&M’s or Hot Cocoa Hershey’s kisses.

Wait a minute. Most of the above products say “Hot Cocoa” instead of “Hot Chocolate.” Often the two terms are used interchangeably.

Is there a difference between hot cocoa and hot chocolate?

Hot chocolate can be made with water or with milk. It is made with actual chocolate so it is usually richer, thicker, and more bittersweet than hot cocoa.

Hot cocoa is made from cocoa powder, milk, sugar. It is sweeter than hot chocolate due to the use of sugar and possible other flavoring like vanilla and other spices.

One way that you can celebrate National Hot Chocolate Day is to research and discover the best recipe for hot chocolate.

You can become the master chef by adding extra touches to fit your taste buds to perfection by items like marshmallows, whipped cream, a touch of cinnamon or other secret ingredients of your liking.

Or why not throw a hot chocolate party? All guests can bring their own batch of hot chocolate for everyone to try.

Set up a hot chocolate bar station with all different toppings.

Load up on syrups, sprinkles, varieties of crumbled candy bars and cookies, and marshmallows.

You can also include unique items to use as stirrers like candy canes, chocolate covered spoons, or pretzel sticks.

Why just stop at making a traditional drink of hot chocolate?

Did you know that there are recipes out there for hot chocolate milkshakes, hot chocolate cookies, hot chocolate pies, hot chocolate cake, hot chocolate brownies, and even hot chocolate meatballs?

Maybe you can invent a new dish incorporating hot chocolate.

Discover odd hot chocolate things out there that the world has to offer.

There is a company called Hot Chocolate Design that sells shoes called Chocolaticas with most of them having a Mary Jane style to them.

Some cities hold Hot Chocolate 5K’s. Listen to songs from the band Hot Chocolate. (They had the hit “You Sexy Thing.”)

Or listen to the hot chocolate song from The Polar Express movie. Or visit a hot chocolate festival.

The 9th annual Hot Chocolate Festival in Vancouver is currently taking place until February 14th.

Other holidays that are celebrated on January 31st include: Backwards Day, Hug an Economist Day, Appreciate Your Social Security Check Day, Brandy Alexander Day, Eat Brussel Sprouts Day, Scotch Tape Day, and Inspire Your Heart with Art Day.

No matter how you choose to celebrate the day, make sure you are living your life to the fullest.

Jodi Phillips, a Riverdale High School graduate, is an elementary school teacher.

People who have comments, suggestions or questions can email her at jodimiller56@yahoo.com.