The spring rains forced the cancellation of the YMCA's "Go Fly A Kite” event in June, but the organization will be hoping for fair skies as it reschedules the event for Saturday afternoon. Kite enthusiasts from throughout the area will meet Saturday for the third annual event at the YMCA Corner Kick Soccer Complex, located next to the Kenton Little League fields on Ohio 292, just south of Kenton, said YMCA Program Director Frank Marsico.