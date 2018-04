The defense called its lone witness to the stand during day six of Tony Sheldon’s trial for allegedly conspiring to burn down the house and murder his now ex-wife. Sheldon, 41, is being tried in the Hardin County Common Pleas Court on 15 charges, including two counts of complicity in attempting to commit aggravated murder, four counts of complicity in attempted aggravated arson, one count of possessing unlawful dangerous ordnance, one count of possession of criminal tools, four counts of attempted aggravated burglary and two counts of endangering children.