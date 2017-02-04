School Menus: February 6-10, 2017 Posted on February 4, 2017 0 0 2 (all include milk) Ada Monday – popcorn chicken with BBQ sauce, dinner roll, mashed potatoes with gravy, fruit. Tuesday – hamburger with lettuce and pickles, steamed carrots, fun size PBJ bar, fruit. Wednesday – French toast with syrup, sausage links, hash brown potatoes, fruit. Thursday – nachos with taco meat, lettuce and cheese, steamed green beans, fruit. Friday – pizza, assorted veggies, fruit. Hardin Northern Monday – rib on bun, black bean salsa with chips, mandarin oranges. Tuesday – chicken patty on bun (7-12), nuggets (K-6), green beans, pears. Wednesday – pizza, romaine salad, applesauce. Thursday – tomato soup, toasted cheese sandwich, bananas. Friday – hamburger on bun, fries, apple. Kenton Elementary School Monday – Tony’s Cheese Pizza, green beans, fruit, treat. Tuesday – pasta with meat sauce, corn, Texas toast, fruit. Wednesday – hot dog on a bun, coney sauce (optional), fresh veggies with dip, fruit, treat. Thursday – breaded chicken, baked beans, fruit, dinner roll. Friday – hamburger on a bun with pickles and cheese, oven potatoes, fruit, treat. Middle/High School Monday – hot dog, coney sauce (optional), vegetables, mixed fruit. Tuesday – (MS) cook’s choice, vegetable, mixed fruit; (HS) pulled pork sandwich, seasoned corn, mixed fruit. Wednesday – pasta with meat sauce, green beans, mixed fruit, breadstick. Thursday – breaded chicken, vegetables, mixed fruit, dinner roll. Friday – pizza, green beans, mixed fruit. Ridgemont Monday – regular or parmesan chicken sandwich, green beans, peaches. Tuesday – pizza sticks, corn, grapes, pizza sauce. Wednesday – cook’s choice, carrots/celery, apple/applesauce, pudding. Thursday – Italian entrée, salad with dressing, garlic toast, mixed fruit. Friday – chicken wrap, beans or humus, pears or banana, cookie. Riverdale Monday – corn dogs, baked beans, applesauce cup. Tuesday – pepperoni pizza, green beans, mixed fruit. Wednesday – grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, pineapple. Thursday – popcorn chicken, roll with butter, garlic broccoli, mandarin oranges. Friday – French toast, sausage, deli roasters, orange juice. Upper Scioto Valley Monday – popcorn chicken bowl, mashed potatoes, corn, roll with butter, applesauce. Tuesday – grilled cheese, tomato soup, peas, pears. Wednesday – hot dog, baked beans or carrots with dip, pineapple, cookie. Thursday – fiestada, steamed broccoli, baked apples, dinner roll (HS). Friday – cheesy breadsticks with marinara sauce, salad, tropical fruit.