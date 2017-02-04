Home Family Living School Menus: February 6-10, 2017

School Menus: February 6-10, 2017

Posted on February 4, 2017
(all include milk)

Ada

Monday – popcorn chicken with BBQ sauce, dinner roll, mashed potatoes with gravy, fruit.

Tuesday – hamburger with lettuce and pickles, steamed carrots, fun size PBJ bar, fruit.

Wednesday – French toast with syrup, sausage links, hash brown potatoes, fruit.

Thursday – nachos with taco meat, lettuce and cheese, steamed green beans, fruit.

Friday – pizza, assorted veggies, fruit.

Hardin Northern

Monday – rib on bun, black bean salsa with chips, mandarin oranges.

Tuesday – chicken patty on bun (7-12), nuggets (K-6), green beans, pears.

Wednesday – pizza, romaine salad, applesauce.

Thursday – tomato soup, toasted cheese sandwich, bananas.

Friday – hamburger on bun, fries, apple.

Kenton

Elementary School

Monday – Tony’s Cheese Pizza, green beans, fruit, treat.

Tuesday – pasta with meat sauce, corn, Texas toast, fruit.

Wednesday – hot dog on a bun, coney sauce (optional), fresh veggies with dip, fruit, treat.

Thursday – breaded chicken, baked beans, fruit, dinner roll.

Friday – hamburger on a bun with pickles and cheese, oven potatoes, fruit, treat.

Middle/High School

Monday – hot dog, coney sauce (optional), vegetables, mixed fruit.

Tuesday – (MS) cook’s choice, vegetable, mixed fruit; (HS) pulled pork sandwich, seasoned corn, mixed fruit.

Wednesday – pasta with meat sauce, green beans, mixed fruit, breadstick.

Thursday – breaded chicken, vegetables, mixed fruit, dinner roll.

Friday – pizza, green beans, mixed fruit.

Ridgemont

Monday – regular or parmesan chicken sandwich, green beans, peaches.

Tuesday – pizza sticks, corn, grapes, pizza sauce.

Wednesday – cook’s choice, carrots/celery, apple/applesauce, pudding.

Thursday – Italian entrée, salad with dressing, garlic toast, mixed fruit.

Friday – chicken wrap, beans or humus, pears or banana, cookie.

Riverdale

Monday – corn dogs, baked beans, applesauce cup.

Tuesday – pepperoni pizza, green beans, mixed fruit.

Wednesday – grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, pineapple.

Thursday – popcorn chicken, roll with butter, garlic broccoli, mandarin oranges.

Friday – French toast, sausage, deli roasters, orange juice.

Upper Scioto Valley

Monday – popcorn chicken bowl, mashed potatoes, corn, roll with butter, applesauce.

Tuesday – grilled cheese, tomato soup, peas, pears.

Wednesday – hot dog, baked beans or carrots with dip, pineapple, cookie.

Thursday – fiestada, steamed broccoli, baked apples, dinner roll (HS).

Friday – cheesy breadsticks with marinara sauce, salad, tropical fruit.

