Kenton City Council moved forward with the approval of a state-required asset management plan that will provide a full evaluation of the city’s water system on Monday night. Council approved by a 6-1 vote suspending the rules and declaring an emergency a resolution to accept and enter into a water supply revolving loan account for the purposes of assisting with and completing the asset management plan before doing the same with a resolution to enter into OHM Advisors of Columbus for the planning, design and completion of the plan.